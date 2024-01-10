Several thefts at Seven Springs ski resort under investigation

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Several thefts at Seven Springs ski resort are under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police said the thefts happened within a week of one another at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County.

According to police reports, the first recent theft happened the evening of Jan. 3. The victim told troopers she left her snowboard on the ski rack while she was inside.

The Jones Twin Sister board, which police said is valued at nearly $900, was stolen. It's described as having a picture of wooden planks with blue mountains on the top and a light pink bottom with "Jones" written in black.

Police said the two other thefts happened on Jan. 8 when the victims left their bags in changing areas.

In one case, a woman told police she left her bookbag under a bench in the changing area and later found out her wallet, which held her driver's license and other cards, was stolen.

Later in the day, two victims told police they left their duffel bag in the common changing area in the main lodge. Between 6:15 and 7 p.m., they said multiple items were stolen. Police said belongings like wallets, driver's licenses, car keys, cash and a debit card were taken.

Police didn't say if the recent thefts were connected, but they're asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about the stolen snowboard and stolen wallet is asked to call Trooper Maurer at Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at 814-445-4104. Anyone with information about the items stolen from the duffel bag is asked to contact Trooper Vigne at the same number.