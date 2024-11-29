Seven Springs Mountain Resort set to open for the winter season next week

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Seven Springs Mountain resort has announced it will be opening for the winter season next week.

The resort says it will begin making snow today and will open for the season next Friday, December 6.

Last week, the area received nearly 12 inches of snow as a winter storm made its way across the region.

At the time, Seven Springs Vice President and General Manager Brett Cook said that kind of snowfall was exactly what the resort likes to see.

The resort says that the cold temperatures and humidity levels that are arriving in the area make for favorable snowmaking conditions.

Snowmaking will begin today at Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in addition to Seven Springs.

Opening day celebrations will be held at the resort next Friday with a live DJ and gifts and prizes being handed out throughout the day.

The resort says it's expanding its family-friendly offerings for the upcoming season with children's group lessons from instructors who are trained to work with kids.

A number of 'signature events' are also planned at the resort this season including New Year's Eve festivities, a Toyota Take-Over Weekend Rail-Jam, the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games, Pond Skin, and Thursday night snow tubing parties.