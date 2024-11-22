While Seven Springs records 12 inches of snow, PennDOT reports no major issues on roads in Laurel Highlands

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — As snow started to fall Thursday night into Friday morning, PennDOT trucks were trying to keep up with the weather and keep the roads clear.

Laina Aquiline, the spokesperson for PennDOT's District 12 which covers Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties, said crews haven't had any major issues with the snow over the 8,000 miles of road it is in charge of. She added that drivers should still be patient and cautious on the roadways over the next 24 hours.

"Just watch out for any slick spots," Aquiline said. "We are not really anticipating too much of that. But there will be some gusty winds as well. ... Just maintain speed and give our vehicles lots of room to do their job."

Aquiline said that if you want to know where PennDOT plows are going or where they have been, you can follow their path online.

While PennDOT crews were hard at work measuring the salt in the back of their trucks, crews at Seven Springs Mountain Resort were busy measuring the depth of the snow on the ground, which as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday was 12 inches.

Brett Cook, the vice president and general manager of Seven Springs, said that this is exactly what they want to see up here on the mountain. So the big question is, will this snowfall allow resorts like Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain to open early?

"Nobody wants to get open more than us," Cook said. "Nine inches of snow is fantastic. Unfortunately, when you condense that down, it doesn't equate to a whole lot. So, we need quite a bit more of natural snow. But we are going to be firing up the snow system hopefully the middle of next week and with the way the temperatures are looking right now, it's trending colder for us."