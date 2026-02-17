Seven Springs Mountain Resort brings back popular halfpipe attraction

A popular classic is back at Seven Springs as the mountain resort announced that its 13-foot halfpipe has been fully rebuilt and is open for business.

Seven Springs announced Monday that the resort has brought back the halfpipe, calling it one of its most beloved freestyle features.

The halfpipe at Seven Springs hasn't been built since the 2020-21 season when the resort featured its 22' Superpipe, which was once rated as the best halfpipe on the East coast.

"Long considered a cornerstone of Seven Springs' terrain‑park identity, this classic 13‑foot halfpipe is where countless skiers and riders have learned fundamentals, sharpened their style, and found their confidence," the resort said.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort announced the opening of a 13-foot halfpipe that's officially open for riders. Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Seven Springs said the new halfpipe is ready for riders with clean walls, smooth transitions, and around 350 feet of what is being called "pure progression."

Videos shared on Seven Springs' social media pages showed crews digging out the snow for new halfpipe, adding that the attraction is in a new location this year that is more visible so that riders can put on a show for spectators.

Seven Springs is currently open daily and the resort's website provides real-time updates for its lifts and trails.