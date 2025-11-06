Here's what's new at Seven Springs Mountain Resort this season

Fall is certainly in the air, but winter is right around the corner.

That means that very soon, a lot of people will be heading into the Laurel Highlands to go to places like Hidden Valley, Laurel Mountain and Seven Springs for some cool outdoor fun.

The staff at Seven Springs Mountain Resort worked on Thursday to move the snowmakers into place to get ready for the upcoming winter season.

Brett Cook — the vice president and general manager for Hidden Valley, Laural Mountain and Seven Springs — says that they have been doing a lot of work in the offseason, and he says there are a bunch of new mountain features for people to look out for.

"The couple of high-level pieces that we have been doing is maintenance on some of our key lifts," Cook said. "North Face Lift here at Seven Springs getting a new gearbox, a new haul rope over on the Gunner Lift. We have been working on some projects here with the borough on an ADA-accessible project in the parking lot for the hotel. We replaced some snow-making line here above Alpine Meadows. Lots of great stuff to make sure we can get everybody out here skiing and riding once that white stuff starts flying."

And whenever that snow does start flying and folks are out skiing and snowboarding, they will probably be working up an appetite, and there will be a new ramen and sushi option for guests in the lodge to take advantage.

Josh Wetzel, the senior manager for food and beverage at Seven Springs, says that last season, guests started asking for an Asian food option. He said that this season, chefs at Seven Springs responded in a big way.

"These bowls are very hearty, they are very healthy, and they are meant to fill you up and bring the best out of our resort here," Wetzel said.

And the best way to ski Vail Resorts, whether it is in Pennsylvania or out West, is with the Epic Pass, which is on sale right now. And new this year are 50% off Epic Friend tickets, so you can pay for a buddy to join you for all the fun in the low winter sun.

But when will Seven Springs and the other ski slopes in western Pennsylvania start opening? After all, there is talk of snow moving into the area in the next few days or so.

"We're kind of up to the mercy of what the temperatures and Mother Nature gives us," said Cook. "But we are ready to go once that happens. And no opening date set yet, but we are ready to go once those temperatures arrive."

Also, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are all hiring for the season.