Serra Catholic High School holds candlelight mass for Samantha Kalkbrenner

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Serra Catholic High School held its monthly mass yesterday and a portion of it was spent remembering Samantha Kalkbrenner.

Samantha died last year in a school van crash in Dravosburg and yesterday would've been her 16th birthday.

The school shared photos from a candlelight vigil during the mass and said that special remembrances were shared from clergy members, classmates, and school leaders.

This morning, our Serra Catholic community gathered for our monthly Mass. Today's was on the birthday of Samantha... Posted by Serra Catholic High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Items in memory of Samantha were placed into a time capsule and the school says the capsule will be opened in 10 years.

Two men charged in connection with the crash awaiting trial

William Soliday is facing charges including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle.

He's accused of hitting the van that 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner was riding in last September, killing her in the violent and fiery crash.

Andrew Voigt was accused of racing with Soliday that day, but a judge has dismissed the most serious felony charges against him.

The trial is scheduled to begin later this year.

Changes in Dravosburg near the site of the deadly crash

Traffic separators have been installed along Richland Avenue near where the violent crash occurred.

Allegheny County installed "no left turn" and "all traffic must turn right" signs at Third and Fourth streets, as well as Beech Alley.

The county also painted "slow" pavement markings on Richland Avenue north of the Mansfield Bridge and before the road's intersection with Third Street. There is also a "speed limit 40" sign facing southbound traffic.

A new traffic light is being installed at Fifth and Richland and is expected to be operational soon.