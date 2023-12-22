New traffic separator to be installed in Dravosburg near site of deadly school van crash

New traffic separator to be installed in Dravosburg near site of deadly school van crash

New traffic separator to be installed in Dravosburg near site of deadly school van crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's been 100 days since a Serra Catholic High School student was killed in a violent crash on her way to school and today, another step will be taken to help prevent another tragedy from happening along that roadway.

A new traffic separator is going to be installed along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg and will be a way to keep traffic in line.

In September, 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed when the school van she was riding in was hit by another vehicle near the intersection with 3rd Street. She died at the scene.

Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in a school van crash in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. Serra Catholic High School

Numerous other students were injured and both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Since then, the community has made countless calls for change and lawmakers at the local, county, and state levels have taken steps to slow drivers down.

Credit: KDKA

Allegheny County installed "no left turn" and "all traffic must turn right" signs at Third and Fourth streets, as well as Beech Alley.

The county also painted "slow" pavement markings on Richland Avenue north of the Mansfield Bridge and before the road's intersection with Third Street. There is also a "speed limit 40" sign facing southbound traffic.

William Soliday, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into school van, was set to face a judge today, but his preliminary hearing has been continued.

Police say that Soliday was racing at a high rate of speed alongside Andrew Voigt when he crashed into the Serra Catholic van.

Allegheny County

Data from the Volkswagen showed Soliday was driving more than 100 miles per hour leading up to the crash.

Soliday faces charges including third-degree murder in Kalkbrenner's death.

Earlier this week, he asked to be released on bond to recover from injuries he suffered during the crash, but that request was denied.

Soliday and Voigt are expected to appear before a judge later next month.