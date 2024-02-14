Fish fry being held in honor of Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is the first day of the fish fry season in the Pittsburgh area, and one fish fry in particular is being held in honor of Samantha Kalbrenner, the Serra Catholic student who died last year in a school van crash.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church will honor Kalkbrenner with their fish fry today.

Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in a school van crash in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. Serra Catholic High School

Samantha worked at the fish fry and was a member of the church.

The fish fry will be held on West 11th Avenue Extension in Homestead from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People working the fish fry will be wearing their blue aprons in honor of Samantha.