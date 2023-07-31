Sentencing phase to resume in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The sentencing phase is set to resume in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

The defense is trying to show why the convicted gunman, Robert Bowers' life should be spared when jurors will soon decide whether he'll spend life in prison or be sentenced to death.

The two sides have focused on the central issue of his mental health during this phase of the trial.

His mother expected to be the final witness and could take the stand this week.

Last month, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack when he shot and killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The three synagogue congregations are divided on whether the death penalty should be imposed as are some of the victims' families. But Jewish leaders said all are thankful for the jury's decision and look forward to testifying about the impact of the attack in the final sentencing phase of the trial.

Recapping the defense's arguments

In their final push in the penalty phase of the trial, the defense has spent their time trying to convince the jury that the convicted gunman should be spared the death penalty because of mental illness.

Witnesses for the defense last week testified that if the convicted gunman is sentenced to life in prison, it would still be considered a harsh punishment.

Prison expert Maureen Baird testified if sentenced to life without the possibility of a release, Bowers would likely be sent to the federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. It is a facility designed to house inmates who are too highly profiled or present too great a security risk for even a maximum security prison.

In a surprise motion filing last week, the defense requested the remains of the convicted gunman's father to be exhumed for DNA testing. The request, which was ultimately denied by Judge Robert Colville, came following the prosecution's raising of doubts that Randall Bowers is the biological father of Robert Bowers.

In the final sentencing phase of the trial, the defense has presented mental health experts who have testified the gunman genetically inherited the family's history of schizophrenia and should not be sentenced to execution.

Dr. Katherine Porterfield, an expert who is testifying about mental health issues, was on the stand last week, detailing the convicted gunman's troubled childhood.

Recapping victim impact statements

Prior to the defense beginning to call witnesses, the prosecution called family members of the victims to the stand to give victim impact statements. The wife and son of victim Dan Stein took the stand; and then, Michele Rosenthal, the sister of victims David and Cecil Rosenthal, talked about her two younger brothers.

Andrea Wedner summed up the loss she feels as a pain in all the small moments when talking about her mother, Rose Mallinger. "I'm haunted by what happened to me and by what I saw and what I heard that day," she told the jury.

The jury also heard victim impact statements from Dan Leger, who dropped from 145 pounds on the day of the shooting down to 110 pounds in the hospital. He couldn't even speak, and said he wrote to his wife on a piece of paper "let me go" because he thought he'd never recover from his injuries.

The brother-in-law of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz took the stand on Tuesday, stating how his brother-in-law just wanted to help people, which is why he got into family medicine, saying that he would even make house calls after hours.

He added that many people in the family have changed their professions since the deadly shooting took place to do things to more directly help people, like Dr. Rabinowitz did.

Michelle Weiss, the daughter of the slain couple Sylvan and Bernice Simon, said she spoke with her mother every day and was asked what life is like without her.

"I lost my best friend, my confidant, lost my most important people in my life in one day," she said. "It's very hard for me to go on. We don't have holidays anymore, nothing is the same."

Anthony Feinberg, the son of Joyce Feinberg, called his mother "the central cog" in his family who has left such a void.

In earlier testimony, Margaret Durachko, the wife of Richard Gottfried, was the first of more than 20 family members to take the stand during this phase of the trial and testified of how her whole life was turned upside down following the mass shooting at the synagogue.

Diane Rosenthal, the sister of Cecil and David Rosenthal, testified that when they were diagnosed early with fragile X syndrome, her parents insisted they be raised at home with her and her sister Michelle rather than be put in an institution. The boys, she said, were a gift with an infectious joy for life which they spread throughout the neighborhood.

Testifying on videotape, Cecil and David Rosenthal's mother said she thanks God for her sons and couldn't be more proud to be their mother but now they are gone.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

