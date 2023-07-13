Jury deliberations to continue in eligibility phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The jury in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is set to resume deliberating this morning in the first part of the sentencing phase.

During this portion of the trial, jurors will decide whether or not the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty or not.

Prosecutors argue that Bowers asked out of pure hate when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The defense argues that the gunman is mentally ill and acted on delusions without intent to kill.

Last month, he was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack.

If the jury decides that he is eligible for the death penalty, the trial will move onto the final phase, where jurors will decide if he is sentenced to life in prison or death.

That final phase of the trial would include victim impact statements.

Recapping the penalty phase of the trial

During this eligibility portion of the penalty phase, Forensic psychiatrist Park Dietz has testified Bowers was not schizophrenic and not driven by mental illness when he murdered 11 innocent victims in October 2018.

Last week, Dr. Deitz began his testimony, saying the suspect knowingly and willingly killed those 11 people.

Earlier testimony in the penalty phase has consisted of medical experts being called to the stand surrounding the gunman's diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia, while prosecutors of challenges those diagnoses.

Other testimony has included psychiatric reports, examination notes, and IQ analysis all surrounding the mental state of the accused gunman.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.