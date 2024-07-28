Sen. John Fetterman tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. John Fetterman on critical issues Sen. John Fetterman discusses seeking treatment for depression, policy views on critical issues 08:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sen. John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, according to the senator's official account on X.

Fetterman posted a message to X on Sunday afternoon, saying he is "experiencing mild symptoms" and is "following the appropriate CDC guidance."

The full posting said, "After a busy week in D.C., I've tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated and will be working from home, following the appropriate CDC guidance."

Fetterman's health has been a focus on the political scene in the past. In 2022, while running for Senate, Fetterman suffered a stroke. A year later, he received care for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was hospitalized there for six weeks.

In an interview in May 2023 with KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano, Fetterman attributed the depression not only to his stroke, but also to what he calls a brutal campaign for the Senate seat he eventually won.

"It was after the brutality of the campaign, the other side," Fetterman said. "Some people believe it was one of the most vicious political campaigns."

When he returned to the Senate in April of last year, he earned praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for seeking the help he needed and encouraging others to do the same.

When asked on "CBS Mornings" what advice he'd give to others in a similar circumstance, Fetterman said, "get help — it works."

The Pennsylvania Democrat noted that he had been skeptical before he sought treatment, saying that he thought nothing would help.

"But it did. And it worked," he said.