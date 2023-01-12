Semi-truck crashes into New Kensington Giant Eagle

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A semi-truck crashed into a Giant Eagle in New Kensington.

The truck left behind a giant hole that has since been boarded up after the crash early Wednesday evening.

A semi-truck crashed into a Giant Eagle in New Kensington on Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

The unoccupied semi started rolling backward and hit a car before slamming into the store. The driver had apparently left the vehicle to go get something to eat.

New Kensington police are trying to figure out how the truck started rolling.

The store was open at the time, but no one was injured and the store has been able to stay open.