Seen On KDKA: June 11-17
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank holding special food distribution for Butler County families
There will be nine distribution events this summer.
Knoch Primary School
328 Knoch Rd. in Saxonburg
6/23, 7/19, 8/16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m
Dassa McKinney Elementary School
391 Hooker Rd. in West Sunbury
6/20, 7/18. 8/15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Karns City High School
1446 Kittanning Pk in Karns City
6/12, 7/25, 8/18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bell Sports recalling more than 15,000 Giro Merit bike helmets
Bell Sports recalling more than 15,000 Giro Merit bike helmets
