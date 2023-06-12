Watch CBS News
Seen On KDKA: June 11-17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank holding special food distribution for Butler County families

There will be nine distribution events this summer. 

Knoch Primary School
328 Knoch Rd. in Saxonburg
6/23, 7/19, 8/16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m 

Dassa McKinney Elementary School
391 Hooker Rd. in West Sunbury
6/20, 7/18. 8/15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Karns City High School
1446 Kittanning Pk in Karns City
6/12, 7/25, 8/18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bell Sports recalling more than 15,000 Giro Merit bike helmets

For a list of affected products, click here.

