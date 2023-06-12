Seen On KDKA: June 11-17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank holding special food distribution for Butler County families

There will be nine distribution events this summer.

Knoch Primary School

328 Knoch Rd. in Saxonburg

6/23, 7/19, 8/16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m

Dassa McKinney Elementary School

391 Hooker Rd. in West Sunbury

6/20, 7/18. 8/15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Karns City High School

1446 Kittanning Pk in Karns City

6/12, 7/25, 8/18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bell Sports recalling more than 15,000 Giro Merit bike helmets

