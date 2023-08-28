Watch CBS News
Seen On KDKA: Aug. 28-Sep. 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Dr. Berne's eye drops being recalled

The FDA says the affected products could contain bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

For more information and a list of affected items, click here.

Aiper Elite robotic pool vacuum cleaners being recalled

The impacted products could catch fire while charging.

For more information on the recall, click here.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 3:08 AM

