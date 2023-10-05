Police: Security guard shot after approaching juveniles trying to break into cars in Pittsburgh

Security guard shot by juveniles trying to break into cars in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A security guard was shot after he approached several juveniles who were trying to break into vehicles in East Liberty, police said.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers from Zone 5 found the 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg after they were called to Station Street near Centre Avenue for reports of a shot fired around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was a security guard at a local facility who was working when he noticed several juveniles who were attempting to break into vehicles in the nearby parking lot. As the security guard approached them, police said he was injured.

When officers got to the scene, police said the security guard was alert, conscious and speaking. Medics took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a security guard was shot after he approached several juveniles who were trying to break into vehicles on Station Street in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood on Oct. 4, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Police's mobile crime unit processed evidence at the scene and the violent crime unit also responded to the shooting.

Police didn't release any more details. There was no word on any arrests, but police said their investigation is ongoing.

It's the latest shooting in the city. Two people were killed, including a teenager, in a shooting in the Middle Hill District neighborhood around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The medical examiner identified the victims as 16-year-old Cameron Blue-Gray and 33-year-old Robert Lee Freeman Jr.

At the time, police said the investigation was still in the early process -- there were no arrests and a motive for the shooting wasn't known.