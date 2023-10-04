Two people killed in overnight Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were killed in an overnight double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

The shooting happened in the area of Webster Avenue and Somers Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene after receiving a 16-round ShotSpotter alert.

One person was killed and another was injured during an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

One of the victims was found shot in the chest and was taken to the hospitals by medics. He was pronounced dead there at the hospital.

The other victim was found by responding medics and he was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz tells KDKA that the preliminary investigation is still very early in the process.

"Violence anytime of day in any neighborhood is extremely unfortunate and troubling," Cruz said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police and ask for the Violent Crime Unit.

The ages of the victims are unknown at this time and their identities will be released the Medical Examiner's Office.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.