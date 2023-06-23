2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Pitcairn homicide

Watch CBS News
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A second person was arrested after a 20-year-old was shot and killed in Pitcairn almost two years ago, Allegheny County police said on Friday.  

Kaliq Dade was found shot inside a vehicle on Center Avenue on Aug. 20, 2021 and died on the way to the hospital. 

Police said the suspect vehicle was found in Turtle Creek with only Jonathan Dawson inside. Detectives said Dawson was one of four people responsible for Dade's death. 

Through their investigation, detectives identified 21-year-old Finel Javon Thompson as another suspect. He was charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations. He's already in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges, police said. 

Detectives said they're trying to identify two other suspects in Dade's homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

