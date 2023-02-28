2nd man charged in connection with missing McKeesport man's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second man is facing charges after a missing McKeesport man was found dead in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

Deonte Kidd is facing several charges in Kenneth Lennex's death, including abuse of a corpse, hindering apprehension/prosecution, destroying/concealing evidence and two conspiracy charges.

Kidd was arrested on Sunday in Elliott.

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a male found fatally shot in Elliott on 1/26/23.



Deonte Kidd, 28, faces multiple charges including hindering apprehension, destroying evidence, abuse of a corpse, and conspiracy.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/zfx8XGp3rv pic.twitter.com/gIvxZmelQZ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 28, 2023

Le'Juane Powell was arrested earlier this month on charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in Lennex's death.

Lennex was found shot to death in a area in Elliott on Jan. 26. Pittsburgh police were responding to reports of an unresponsive man in an area on Herrod Street at Bond Street with they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Lennex was reported missing out of McKeesport.

Police said the shooting that killed Lennex happened on Kingsboro Street.

Both Kidd and Powell are now in the Allegheny County Jail.