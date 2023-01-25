McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Police said Kenneth Lennex was last seen on Saturday around 12 p.m. and was known to be going to Pittsburgh.

He's described as 6-foot-1, weighing about 200 pounds. Police didn't provide a description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.