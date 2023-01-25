Watch CBS News
Local News

McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Police said Kenneth Lennex was last seen on Saturday around 12 p.m. and was known to be going to Pittsburgh. 

City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for your help in locating the following individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.

Posted by City of McKeesport Police Department on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

He's described as 6-foot-1, weighing about 200 pounds. Police didn't provide a description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 4:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.