McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.
Police said Kenneth Lennex was last seen on Saturday around 12 p.m. and was known to be going to Pittsburgh.
He's described as 6-foot-1, weighing about 200 pounds. Police didn't provide a description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.
