Man found shot to death in Elliott

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death in a wooded part of Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood on Thursday morning. 

Pittsburgh police were responding to reports of an unresponsive man in an area on Herrod Street at Bond Street with they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released. 

Detectives from the crime scene unit processed evidence and detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating. 

There's been no word on any arrests or potential suspects. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 1:49 PM

