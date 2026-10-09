Allegheny County Health Department confirms second case of measles

The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed a second case of measles in the county.

According to the county health department, the two cases are connected, as both people went to the same school, but do not live in the same home.

The health department said the two cases suggest that there was likely a previously unknown exposure at the school.

"This connection significantly expands our investigation," said Dr. Jillian Irwin, Allegheny County Health Department Medical Director. "Determining how these individuals were infected and the details of all additional exposures is key to successfully stopping further spread."

As they investigate the two cases of measles, the health department has said it will call or text people who were exposed to the people when they were infectious.

This comes just days after ACHD confirmed the first case of measles on Monday, when an unvaccinated minor tested positive.

In August, a case of measles was reported in a patient at UPMC Children's Hospital.

This year, Pennsylvania, as a state, has surpassed 1,000 reported cases of measles, making it the largest outbreak in more than 30 years. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, nearly 20% of measles patients in the state have been hospitalized.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated have the highest risk of contracting the virus, which remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

"It's the most contagious virus that we know; we have no other viral infection like this," said Dr. Robert Jackson of the Mayo Clinic.