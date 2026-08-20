Measles case reported at Pittsburgh hospital, marking Allegheny County's first since 2019

A patient at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh tested positive for measles, marking the first case in Allegheny County since 2019.

A spokesperson for UPMC said in a statement on Thursday that everyone who may have been exposed to the patient, who was unvaccinated, has been notified. There's no ongoing risk of contracting measles at Children's Hospital, UPMC said.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the patient was at the emergency department on Aug. 12 and Aug. 18. The patient isn't from Allegheny County, but officials didn't release any more information, citing privacy reasons.

This case in Pittsburgh comes as outbreaks spread in multiple states. So far this year, the U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in more than three decades. Ongoing outbreaks have put the country at risk of losing its official measles elimination status, which it has had since 2000.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that, as of Wednesday, the state has reported 340 cases this year, with about half in Lancaster County.

It's Allegheny County's first reported case of measles in 2019. The Allegheny County Health Department says measles is a highly contagious disease — up to 90% of people exposed to measles who are not immune will become infected.

But the disease is vaccine-preventable. One dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is 93% effective against measles and two doses are 97% effective, the county health department says.

The county health department recommends that people get vaccinated against measles to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the disease.

UPMC says if you think you or your child has been exposed to someone with measles or has symptoms consistent with measles, which include a fever and a rash, alert your healthcare provider before arriving at a facility. The health system also noted that vaccination is "highly effective" at preventing measles.