First Allegheny County resident tests positive for measles

An unvaccinated minor who lives in Allegheny County tested positive for measles, the health department confirmed on Monday.

The Allegheny County Health Department said it's the first resident to test positive for measles, though in August, a case of measles was reported in a patient at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The health department said people who visited the Target at the Pine Creek Shopping Center on McKnight Road on Thursday, Oct. 1 between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. may have been exposed. Anyone who is unvaccinated and believes they were exposed at the Target should call a health care facility ahead of time before they go, the health department said.

The health department couldn't provide any more information about the resident who tested positive, citing privacy concerns. There were no school-related exposures, authorities said.

It comes as Pennsylvania surpassed 1,000 reported cases of measles this year. Five measles-related deaths have been reported so far. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said nearly 20% of measles patients identified by the state have been hospitalized.

People who aren't vaccinated are the most at-risk for measles, which is a highly contagious virus that remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

The state health department said two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection. People who have received only one dose of the vaccine instead of the recommended two doses may still be susceptible to the virus, the county health department said.

Since the outbreak began, the state said it has seen a surge of residents who want to get vaccinated. Typically, Pennsylvania health care providers administer about 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August, they gave more than 49,000 vaccines, and in September, more than 53,000.

People who are not sure whether they've been vaccinated in Pennsylvania can check the state's website.