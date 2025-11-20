Crews remove encampment outside Downtown Pittsburgh shelter

Pittsburgh Public Works removed a homeless encampment that had sprung up outside the Second Avenue Commons shelter Downtown.

After posting warnings to those camping outside the shelter, Public Works on Thursday cleared all the bedding and debris, cleaning up the right-of-way and making it passable.

"The structures that were being built on the sidewalks were blocking mobility, which is not permitted anywhere in the city of Pittsburgh on sidewalks. So the signs were posted, I believe, about a week and a half, two weeks ago, to get this cleaned up, so today we just removed anything that was left behind," said Ben Talik, the program manager of Reaching Out On The Streets, or ROOTS.

In the past year and a half, the city has decommissioned or taken down three major encampments that had taken hold along the waterfronts, giving all those camping there credible offers of housing or shelter. Moving quickly to address the situation on Second Avenue shows the city means to enforce its no camping provisions.

"Of course, you're still going to see some people hanging around. There's a large shelter in the area but we're making sure to keep the sidewalks clear from now on," Talik said.

Having cleared out the other encampments, the city says it will remain vigilant, clearing out all camping and debris from clogging its right-of-ways.