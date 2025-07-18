Leaders move to clear homeless encampment under 31st Street Bridge while trying to keep another from springing up

PennDOT on Monday will be decommissioning a new encampment under the 31st Street Bridge. The decommissioning comes with offers of help, but it also comes with a new resolve to prevent their return.

Responding to complaints from homeowners on Washington's Landing of drug activity and aggressive panhandling above Route 28, PennDOT removed that encampment, but those living there have simply relocated to a spot under the 31st Street Bridge.

"They congregate under the bridge, they sleep under the bridge, there's obviously activities happening under that bridge that frankly nobody would want 50 yards from their home," said Gerry Delon of Washington's Landing.

"Unfortunately, as I think, what you see now has become evident, is it's a problem that does tend to migrate from place to place," Delon added.

PennDOT is also moving again, posting signs warning those living there to vacate by Monday, at which time a hired contractor will clear the encampment and trash any tents and debris that remain. In recent days, outreach workers from the county have been on site providing alternatives.

The decommissioning of the encampment comes with offers of help for both shelter and treatment, but the city, county, and in this case, the state, want to be clear: they don't want a new encampment springing up, and they will move quickly to remove another.

After years of encampments lining the city's riverfronts, the city and county have moved aggressively in the past several months to decommission one on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the Allegheny, a sprawling encampment on the Eliza Furnace Trail behind the county jail and most recently, the removal of an entrenched encampment along the Mon on the South Side.

Not wanting to see their return, the city has posted the trails and its parks, stating that its no camping ordinances will be strictly enforced, and Allegheny County Human Services Director Erin Dalton recently said the county would reach out to anyone who pitches a tent.

"There will always be probably some people staying outside. But we will come to where they are. We're not giving up in offering housing to people," Dalton said.