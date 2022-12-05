Family, friends hold search party for missing Wilkinsburg man Mannar Kadhim

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Family and friends were out on Monday to search for Mannar Kadhim, who has been missing for weeks.

Kadhim was last seen on Wallace Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11. He's known to go to Homewood, where he works at an auto repair shop.

Police said Kadhim seemed to have disappeared without a trace.

"Nobody has seen him, we have no reports of him, we have no video of him, we have nothing," Wilkinsburg Detective Sgt. Doug Yuhouse said at a press conference last week.

Kadhim's family is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that may help find him.