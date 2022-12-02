Family of missing Wilkinsburg man Mannar Kadhim offering $3K reward

Watch CBS News
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man who hasn't been seen in weeks is offering a $3,000 reward for information. 

Mannar Kadhim's family said he struggles with mental issues but has worked every day for a garage in Homewood and has lived on his own. They said it's unlike him to not be around for this long. 

Police said what's strange is that one day Kadhim was going about his normal routine, and the next day, he was gone. No one has seen him and there have been no reports of him. 

He was last seen on Wallace Avenue. His employer noticed he was missing when he didn't turn up for work. He was reported missing on Nov. 17. 

His family is offering the reward for information that leads to his whereabouts. Anyone with information can call 911.

