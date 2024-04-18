Dive team searching Dunlap Creek in Fayette County in connection to shooting death of 83-year-old man

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - On Thursday morning, a special response dive team could be seen working near Dunlap Creek in Uniontown in relation to the homicide of 83-year-old Anthony Decenzo.

State police and the county district attorney confirmed the search was related to the case that saw the 83-year-old Decenzo shot and killed.

The man believed to have killed him, Norma Pennington was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators said Pennington confessed to the shooting but claimed self-defense.

In his confession, he also told police he threw the gun used in the shooting into Dunlap Creek.

Pennington's arrest comes after troopers found Decenzo dead inside his car on April 13, one day after his family reported him missing. He was found covered with a tarp in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police learned that Decenzo drove to Pennington's New Salem home on April 12, the day he was last seen, to discuss a business deal.

Troopers said that Decenzo was shot twice in the head inside his car along Riffle Hollow Road in German Township, about a 15-minute drive from his Brownsville home.