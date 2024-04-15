Death of missing Pittsburgh-area man considered a homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search for answers continues after an 83-year-old man from Fayette County was found dead.

The discovery of Anthony Dicenzo's body on Saturday came one day after his family reported him missing. State police found him dead inside his car on Saturday at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect shot the 83-year-old man along Riffle Hollow Road in German Township, about a 15-minute drive from his Brownsville home.

Investigators said the case is active and they have leads.

One woman who lives nearby said she wouldn't be at ease until she learned more.

"I live probably a half mile away, and I'm not surprised it happened in that area. It's very remote and isolated," she said.

District Attorney Mike Aubele said Dicenzo was a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The district attorney added that this was an isolated incident, so there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on Dicenzo's death is asked to call the state police.