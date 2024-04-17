Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 83-year-old Anthony Dicenzo

By Mike Darnay, Erica Mokay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of 83-year-old Anthony Dicenzo in Fayette County. 

Sources tell KDKA that 65-year-old Norman Pennington was taken into custody by State Police troopers overnight. 

Pennington's arrest comes after troopers found Dicenzo dead inside of his car on Saturday, one day after his family reported him missing.

According to court paperwork, Pennington and Dicenzo knew each other well and troopers believe that Pennington shot Dicenzo over a dispute related to $30,000 and plans to buy a bar. 

decenzomissing.png
Photo of Anthony Dicenzo provided by Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police

Troopers said that Dicenzo was shot twice in the head inside his car along Riffle Hollow Road in German Township, about a 15-minute drive from his Brownsville home. 

District Attorney Mike Aubele said Dicenzo was a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. 

Pennington has been charged with criminal homicide and is being held in the Fayette County Jail. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 4:21 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.