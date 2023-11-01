Scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pittsburgh area GetGo station
EAST MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Western Pennsylvania's recent string of lottery luck continued once again this week.
A lottery customer in East McKeesport is now $1 million richer thanks to yet another scratch-off winner.
The $1 Million The Price Is Right scratch-off ticket was sold at the GetGo on Lincoln Highway East, yielding the customer the top prize of $1 million after playing the $20 game.
Thanks to selling a winning ticket, the GetGo location gets a bonus of $5,000 from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
This continues the winning ways in western Pennsylvania and since September there have been winners from scratch-off games, Cash 5, Mega Millions and of course, the Powerball.
The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that the distribution of scratch-off tickets are random, so they and the retailers do not know where the winning tickets will be sold.
Lastly, winnings of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholdings.
