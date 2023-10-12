Not quite billions: Two Pennsylvania Lottery players win just over $2 million in Powerball drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Unfortunately, we cannot report that a winner from the Pittsburgh area is waking up as a billionaire today after Wednesday night's historic $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

That distinction goes to California, and the holder or holders of the winning ticket will have a choice of a lump sum payment of $774.1 million before taxes or an annuity with an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

RELATED: Powerball ticket sold in California wins $1.765 billion jackpot, second-biggest in U.S. lottery history

However, that doesn't mean that there were no winners around these parts.

Two Pennsylvania players won a total of $2.1 million in last night's Powerball drawing.

Here in Allegheny County, a $100,000 winning ticket was sold online and the player matched four of the five white balls, as well as the red Powerball, to win the $100,000 prize.

Without the red Powerball, the prize would've been only $50,000.

Meanwhile, in eastern Pennsylvania, one player is now $2 million richer after matching five of five white balls drawn - 22-24-40-52-64 - and thanks to playing the $1 Power Play option, the ticket's prize would've dropped to $1 million.

The ticket was sold at American News & Tobacco on Second Street in Southampton Township, Pa.

That store now gets a $100,000 bonus for selling the $2 million winning ticket.

Just under 300,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes on Wednesday night, according to the lottery.