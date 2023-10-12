Watch CBS News
Local News

Not quite billions: Two Pennsylvania Lottery players win just over $2 million in Powerball drawing

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Unfortunately, we cannot report that a winner from the Pittsburgh area is waking up as a billionaire today after Wednesday night's historic $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. 

That distinction goes to California, and the holder or holders of the winning ticket will have a choice of a lump sum payment of $774.1 million before taxes or an annuity with an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.  

RELATED: Powerball ticket sold in California wins $1.765 billion jackpot, second-biggest in U.S. lottery history

However, that doesn't mean that there were no winners around these parts. 

Two Pennsylvania players won a total of $2.1 million in last night's Powerball drawing. 

Here in Allegheny County, a $100,000 winning ticket was sold online and the player matched four of the five white balls, as well as the red Powerball, to win the $100,000 prize. 

Without the red Powerball, the prize would've been only $50,000. 

Meanwhile, in eastern Pennsylvania, one player is now $2 million richer after matching five of five white balls drawn - 22-24-40-52-64 - and thanks to playing the $1 Power Play option, the ticket's prize would've dropped to $1 million. 

The ticket was sold at American News & Tobacco on Second Street in Southampton Township, Pa. 

That store now gets a $100,000 bonus for selling the $2 million winning ticket. 

Just under 300,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes on Wednesday night, according to the lottery. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.