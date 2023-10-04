Million-dollar Pennsylvania Lottery 'Cash 5' ticket sold in Allegheny County

GIBSONIA (KDKA) - Yet another lottery player is one million dollars richer today after winning a Cash 5 Quick Cash Jackpot this week.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, on Tuesday the winning ticket sold matched all five balls: 7-10-16-27-35 to win $1,080,411.50.

The lucky lotto player bought the ticket at the Save-N-Go on William Flynn Highway in Gibsonia. Since the store sold the winning ticket, they also get a $10,000 bonus for their luck.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Pennsylvania Lottery player in the Pittsburgh area has won a big jackpot.

Last week, a scratch-off game called "$1 Million? Seriously" had a million-dollar winning ticket sold at the Shop 'n Save in West Mifflin.

Winners of the Cash 5 must claim their prizes within one year of having their tickets validated.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to take a chance to win big money, the Powerball has now climbed to a jackpot of $1.04 billion and the next drawing is tonight.

Earlier this year, we looked into how in the past couple of years, lottery jackpots have increased and what's been done to lead to the bigger payouts.

More than 27,000 Cash 5 players in this drawing also won prizes and the Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time, and they can claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.