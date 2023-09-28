Pittsburgh area Shop 'n Save sells $1 million-winning Pennsylvania scratch-off lottery ticket

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - "$1 Million? Seriously" that's not just the name of the game, it's probably what one lottery player is saying after holding the winning ticket earlier this week.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said that the scratch-off ticket, seriously called "$1 Million? Seriously," was sold at the Buttermilk Hollow Shop 'n Save location in West Mifflin.

$1 Million? Seriously is a $20 game that offers players prizes of up to $1 million and since Shop 'n Save sold the ticket, they now get a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

Winners of jackpots on scratch-off games have up to one year to claim their prize as the tickets will expire one year from the game end-sale date, which can be found on the lottery's website at this link.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, scratch-off tickets are distributed at random and the lottery nor the retailer knows where the winning tickets are located.

Winners are reminded to sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.