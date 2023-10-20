Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Butler County wins $3 million

CHICORA, Pa. (KDKA) - Even without a major Powerball jackpot up for grabs, one western Pennsylvania lottery player is walking away a big winner.

A lottery player in Butler County is now $3 million richer after a $30, $3 Million Diamonds and Gold scratch-off game was sold at Rummy Mart on South Main Street this week.

The game is a $30 scratch-off ticket game that yields a jackpot just like the name says - $3 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that scratch-offs are distributed at random and the lottery, as well as the retailers, do not know where the winning tickets will be sold.

Winners of scratch-off games are valid one year after purchase and winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes of $5,000 or more are subject to withholdings.