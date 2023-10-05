Watch CBS News
Four Pennsylvania Lottery players win more than $3 million in Powerball drawing, jackpot still up for grabs

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Make sure you're checking those tickets because four Pennsylvania Lottery winners may not have won the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but they walked away with some serious cash. 

Most of the prize money was won in eastern Pennsylvania, with one ticket worth $2 million sold in Luzerne County at a Wilkes-Barre CITGO and another being sold at a United Food Market in Philadelphia worth $1 million. 

The CITGO will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket and the United Food Market will receive a $5,000 bonus. 

Here in the Pittsburgh area, a Rite Aid on Atwood Street sold a winning ticket worth $100,000. 

That Rite Aid will receive a $500 bonus. 

Finally, a Turkey Hill store in York, Pa., sold a ticket worth $100,000. 

In total, Pennsylvanians walked away with $3.2 million in Powerball winnings. 

However, no one has matched all the numbers in the Powerball yet and the jackpot has now reached an estimated value of $1.4 billion with the next drawing set for Saturday night. 

It represents the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history. 

The last Powerball winner was in July when a single ticket in California matched all the numbers for a grand prize of $1.08 billion. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

