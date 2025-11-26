Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in the Pittsburgh area

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Allegheny County is $3 million richer today after buying a winning scratch-off ticket at Sheetz.

The winning "3s a Charm" scratch-off ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township, and as a prize for selling the ticket, the Sheetz location will be given a $10,000 bonus.

"3s a Charm" is a $30 game that offers a top jackpot of $3 million. The Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-off winners have one year from the date of purchase to claim their prize, and that winners should immediately sign the back of their winning ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

They also said that scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, and neither the lottery nor the retailers know where winning tickets are sold.

Second multi-million dollar winning scratch-off sold in Allegheny County

Nearly exactly one month ago to the day, another $3 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Allegheny County.

On October 27, a winning $3,000,000 Golden Ticket scratch-off was sold at the Shop 'n Save on Route 8 in Richland Township.

That came not long after a Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold in West Homestead, a winning ticket worth $4.5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services, and prescription assistance.