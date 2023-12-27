Scott Twp. approves 54-percent property tax hike

Written by KDKA-TV Anchor/Reporter Megan Shinn

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - People living in Scott Twp. are far from happy going into the new year after commissioners approved the 2024 budget and a tax levy increase.

The budget proposal shows an overall increase of $2.8 million to real estate taxes.

KDKA-TV listened to the meeting and sifted through the documents. As of right now, residents in Scott Twp. have a 5.171 millage rate. That means their taxes equal $517 dollars in 2023, compared to $797 per 100,000 taxable property value in 2024.

That's about a 54-percent increase in 2024, and residents are very upset.

The Scott Twp. board blames the increase on huge waste management costs, citing people living in Scott Twp. had a chance to share their thoughts before last night's motion.

Some people are claiming the average increase for some other nearby municipalities, including Bethel Park, Carnegie, Collier, Green Tree, Mt. Lebanon, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair are only raising taxes around 15-percent in 2024.

The next board meeting is set for Jan. 2. It's a "re-organization meeting" at the Scott Twp. Municipal Building and it will be on Zoom at 6 p.m. that evening.