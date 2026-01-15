Distribution issues cause a lack of road salt in Scott Township

Several municipalities across the area are running into a winter problem: not receiving road salt deliveries.

Scott Township is among the areas forced to stretch what they have on hand.

According to leaders in Scott Townshop, they ordered two deliveries of salt, and they never arrived, leaving them with the salt they have, which isn't in abundance.

On a day like today with freezing temperatures and snow, whileit wasn't bad, it leaves the township picking and choosing where to apply the treatment.

Right now, they have between 75-100 tons of salt on hand, but that's a small number compared to the 500 tons they ordered.

This is a cause for concern for residents.

"I get worried about people falling and wrecking, especially on the main roads like Green Tree," said John Pugliese.

To put it in perspective, the light snow that fell today needs about 30 tons to keep the roads clear, but when temperatures drop, the salt usage increases, and with only about 75-100 tons, they clearly need to stock up.

The problem, according to the township, stems from the distributor.

"They've had some delivery problems, apparently a lot of their supplies are coming via barge, and they go to Clairton, that's where they're offloaded," explained Tom Kelley, Scott Township Director of Public Services. "What's happened is the supply just isn't coming fast enough. Apparently, in Clairton, they went through their reserves, so there are a lot of townships and municipalities in Allegheny County finding themselves in this situation."

While Thursday's weather wasn't the worst that we've seen, people say they've definitely noticed fewer salt treatments.

"We noticed going into the last snow on New Year's. our road wasn't getting pretreated or anything like that," said Matt Falcoioni. "We've had to cancel stuff. My wife plays tennis in Mt. Lebanon, so she had to cancel tennis. It's small stuff like that, not being able to get to the grocery store when you want. It's definitely an inconvenience."

With supplies tight, Scott Township is shifting its strategy, focusing on safety first. Meaning crews are prioritizing the seven snow routes and the most dangerous spots.

"We have drivers who are trained to pretreat in each one of those different districts," Kelley said. "They know where the hills are, and that's what we shoot for. Take care of the hills, going up, coming down, getting any of the curbs, [and] any of the ice spots."

The hope is that relief is on the way, and Kelley said they're working with their distributor and could receive part of a shipment, about 62 tons, today.