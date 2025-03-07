School van driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Salem Township

A school van driver has died after being involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

According to the Greensburg Salem School District and dispatchers who spoke with KDKA, the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 22 and Rt. 819 just after 7 a.m. on Friday and that no students were on the van at the time of the crash.

The driver of the van was killed in the crash and the coroner has been notified, dispatchers said.

Another vehicle was involved in the accident and was said to be a high school student on the way to the school, the student was sent to the hospital according to a spokesperson for the school district.

A spokesperson for the school district said "We are deeply saddened by this and our condolences go out to the driver's family, friends, and colleagues."

It's unclear what company or school the van was driving for.