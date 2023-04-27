School security at center of Pittsburgh Public Schools Board meeting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School security was among several issues on the table at the Pittsburgh Public Schools Board meeting Wednesday.

The board voted on three items pertaining to school security.

One of the main issues for the broad was approving a grant submission for about $475,000 to help fund new security initiatives. That would include upgraded exterior lighting at 17 buildings, implementing a visitor management and intercom system, active shooter training for staff and students, and mandated training through the basic school resource officer course.

This motion passed 9-0.

There was also discussion about school police officer training and the type of training those officers should receive, especially when dealing with minority children in schools.

The board also voted to accept 30 weatherproof metal detectors from the Pirates.



