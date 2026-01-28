Watch CBS News
School closings and delays for Pittsburgh area on Thursday, Jan. 29

Michael Guise
For the fourth day in a row, schools across the Pittsburgh area are issuing closures, delays and virtual instruction because of the weather.

A cold weather advisory goes into effect Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, as wind chills will be minus-10 to minus-15 below throughout Thursday.

Extreme cold warnings are possible for Friday and Saturday with actual low temperatures below zero and wind chills of minus-15 to minus-20 degrees below zero.

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.   

