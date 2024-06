McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A dress code is coming next year for all Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School students.

The school board is now banning hoodies, jeans, and sweatpants.

As for shirts, only collared shirts and crewneck sweaters are allowed, and they must be solid colors of black, gray, green, or white.

The school board also voted to spend up to $328,000 to install hundreds of security cameras.