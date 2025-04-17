84-year-old victim of "Publishers Clearing House" scam helps police set up sting, leading to chase and arrests

An 84-year-old woman from Unity Township, Pennsylvania, who realized she was in the middle of getting scammed, helped investigators set up a sting. That led to a lengthy police chase ending with the arrest of two men, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Raheem Anderson and Floyd Forrest, both from New York, were arraigned and denied bail after they were eventually caught off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Woman hit by "Publishers Clearing House" scam

Authorities said the woman called Pennsylvania State Police troopers after she realized she was losing money to a scam claiming to be Publishers Clearing House. She told investigators a man called her and said she had won $5 million and a Mercedes Benz, but in order to receive the prize, she had to pay $30,000 in taxes.

Police said the victim received an envelope overnight containing a check for $30,000. The man called the victim again and told her to deposit the check and withdraw $9,500 to pay for the taxes. She said she withdrew the money from her bank account, and later that day, a man came to her door and took the money. The next day, the same thing happened again.

That's when investigators said she realized she was in the middle of the scam.

Chase ensues after sting

After losing $19,000, the district attorney's office said the victim worked with police to set up a sting with the men who were calling and demanding money.

Police parked unmarked cruisers outside of the victim's house, but authorities said the men sped off toward Lincoln Highway, nearly causing a head-on collision.

Responding officers ended the chase and issued a BOLO for the vehicle, which troopers with the Somerset barracks later spotted on the turnpike. Police said the vehicle only came to a stop after troopers deployed spike strips, though the men inside got out and continued running, dropping bags as they fled.

Police said they eventually caught up with Anderson and Forrest, taking them into custody.

Inside the bags, police said they found evidence, including a New Jersey driver's license that matched the name on the $30,000 check that was mailed to the victim.