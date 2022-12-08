Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Saxonburg man hits woman with Christmas tree during fight

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Saxonburg man was arrested after police said he assaulted a woman with a Christmas tree. 

Police said the two started arguing on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township on Tuesday night. 

Troopers said the argument turned physical and 35-year-old Michael Bandi struck the woman in the head with a Christmas tree. 

Bandi was arrested and placed in the Butler County Prison. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. 

He's facing charges of harassment and simple assault. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 2:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.