Police: Saxonburg man hits woman with Christmas tree during fight
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Saxonburg man was arrested after police said he assaulted a woman with a Christmas tree.
Police said the two started arguing on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township on Tuesday night.
Troopers said the argument turned physical and 35-year-old Michael Bandi struck the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.
Bandi was arrested and placed in the Butler County Prison. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
He's facing charges of harassment and simple assault.
