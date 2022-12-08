Police: Saxonburg man hits woman with Christmas tree during fight

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Saxonburg man was arrested after police said he assaulted a woman with a Christmas tree.

Police said the two started arguing on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township on Tuesday night.

Troopers said the argument turned physical and 35-year-old Michael Bandi struck the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.

Bandi was arrested and placed in the Butler County Prison. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

He's facing charges of harassment and simple assault.