Saving money while shopping and planning for your Memorial Day cookout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This coming weekend is the official start of grilling season and a lot of Memorial Day gatherings -- but against the backdrop of everything costing more, how do you host a party without going broke?

While planning for a gathering, you take a look at your menu and see the prices of things lately and think "Ouch!"

Leslie Bonci of Acting Eating Advice says there is savings to be had when planning your menu and that you should start with the most expensive part -- the protein.

"Doing the idea of a meat and mushroom burger together. It's going to go further. You're still going to get the taste. If we have chopped veggies, we're adding onions, carrots, celery into a chicken burger. You'll get more out of that same pound of meat and you're actually adding some vegetables too but you're cutting your costs," Bonci said.

When it comes to that beef, Bonci says you get away with using a cheaper, fattier mix of meat because on a grill, you will lose some of that higher fat content in the process of cooking.

When looking for other ways to save, Bonci says you can employ the potluck principle.

"Get more people involved. It's fun. Do it that way and then it's not just one burden from one person," Bonci said.

For example, if you're having hamburgers, have someone else bring the buns or the fixings, or Bonci likes the idea of preparing kebabs.

Bonci says that if you go that route, you can have one person bring the peppers and another bring the onions, for example, to help cut down on costs.

The protein will provide the sizzle for the gathering, but what about the rest of the spread? Bonci says 'homemade' equals instant savings.

"It takes a little bit more time to do it if you if you are going to do it yourself, but you're also paying a premium for somebody else doing it for you," Bonci said.

She says for the primary side dish, baked beans are a cheap option, as well as pasta salads, rice salads, or bean salads.

Chips as snacks and popsicles for kids are good and cheap options that can be included on your menu, as well.

Bonci even suggests DIY popsicles, which can cost a lot less money instead of buying packaged items.

What can be DIY popsicles? So do your own popsicles do your own freeze pop those things cost a lot less money. than buying them packaged.

When it comes to dessert, Bonci says that making cookies can be less expensive than going out and buying fancy types of desserts.

She also suggests the option of having a sundae bar and letting guests bring toppings.

"Make it fun for everybody and make it less stressful so that everybody doesn't feel like they've had to take out a loan to go out for Memorial Day," Bonci said.

The key is to have fun and Bonci says those you are inviting will certainly understand the need to share costs.