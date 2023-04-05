Save a Life Today Pittsburgh resource center coming to Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The door needs to be replaced and the trim needs to be touched up, but soon a building on Strathmore Street in Crafton Heights will be a resource center by Save a Life Today Pittsburgh.

Mary Barbour-Williams, also known as "Sister Mary" has been running the charity since 2003. It started small, providing food and transportation for the elderly. It has since grown to help thousands of families across the region over the years despite having no central location.

But now thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Gainey administration, Barbour-Williams and her team finally secured a space.

"We're able to actually pay the mortgage on the building, start a program and continue to do all the other things we already do," said Barbour-Williams.

The center partners with LIHEAP and Dollar Energy, so customers can pay their bills at the center.

It also will have a full-service food pantry, diaper bank, and numerous other resources, including a new empowerment program for parents and guardians to help get to the bottom of the violence impacting countless families in the city.

"We're going to get together with the police, the city and a lot of mental health people and we're going to try and figure out how to heal ourselves, heal our children and subsequently heal our community," said Barbour-Williams.

To start, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days a week. Parenting classes will be two days a week from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More info will be released on the center's social media pages in the coming weeks. If all goes according to plan, the center will open on April 16.