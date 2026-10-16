The Savannah Bananas are bringing Banana Ball back to Pittsburgh next summer. Here's what to know.

Banana Ball will be back at PNC Park in August when the Savannah Bananas take on the Indianapolis Clowns.

A ticket lottery is open for the games being held on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at PNC Park. Fans can enter the lottery online before the end of the month for a chance to purchase tickets to the games.

Dubbed "the greatest show in sports," the Savannah Bananas took the nation by storm last year while touring the country, selling out stadiums all across America.

Their brand of baseball, called Banana Ball, combines the sport with choreographed dances.

The players are also known for their funky walk-ups, whether they're marching with the pep band, strutting down the yellow carpet or doing their own introductions.

And they play by their own rules. Every inning is worth one point, except for the last, where every run counts. If a hitter bunts, they're ejected from the game, because, as the rules explain, "bunting sucks." The game can't drag on past two hours, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

The Banana Ball Championship League consists of six teams. Along with the Savannah Bananas, there are the Party Animals, the Firefighters, the Texas Tailgaters, the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.

The 2027 Banana Ball Championship League tour will include 79 stadiums across 74 cities, including games in Canada and Mexico.