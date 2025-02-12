Sarris Candies and Penn Brewery are teaming up with a new Peanut Butter Meltaway Chocolate Stout beer

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sarris Candies and Penn Brewery are teaming up with a collaboration on a new Peanut Butter Meltaway Chocolate Stout beer.

Sarris Candies announced the new product on their Facebook page and are hosting a special launch event at their shop in Canonsburg on Thursday.

"We've teamed up to create a Peanut Butter Meltaway Chocolate Stout,﻿ ﻿﻿combining our iconic Peanut Butter Meltaways with the bold complexity of a full-bodied stout," Sarris said.

Sarris says the beer is ideal to pair with desserts or sipping on its own for beer lovers and chocolate lovers both.

The launch event will be taking place on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shop along Adams Avenue.

Six-packs of the beer will be available for purchase and Sarris says after the event, Penn Brewery is expected to have the beer available on tap and in cans.