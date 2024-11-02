Sarah Heinz House hosts mobility disability event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Go, baby, go was the theme for a special event at the Sarah Heinz House on Saturday morning. The aim was to allow kids with various challenges to explore their world in a way many children already do.

The gym at the Sarah Heinz House was transformed into a custom tiny car garage and mini test track to help children with mobility issues, according to Demeshia Seals, the CEO of the Sarah Heinz House.

Amazon donated the cars. Students from the Sarah Heinz House robotics team spent the day modifying and adapting the battery-powered mini vehicles for their new owners.

"We converted [the car] so it's a push button rather than peddles," said Anthony Cerminara of the SHS robotics team.

In addition to the little ones being able to motor around on their own, moms and dads get remote controls to keep the kids between the lines.

"These are the only Mercedes they're going to get in their lifetimes," mom Jennifer Morris said with a laugh. "For the twins, they just want to be with the kids in the neighborhood. They're going to be creative and start to grow and connect with other peers their age."

Another goal is to help younger people break down social walls and preconceptions related to working with and engaging with kids who have challenges they may not deal with.

"There's nothing like a child learning robotics to see how their learning is impacting another child. That's what true community is about," Seals said.

Last year, the program managed to produce 10 adapted power wheels cars This year, Amazon donated 30.

"The one just won't stop getting in the car today and driving. I don't know if we're going to leave today," Morris said.